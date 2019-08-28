New fire charges against convicted Southern California arsonist

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 28, 2019, 9:59AM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

IRVINE — A man already in prison for arson is facing new charges that he set fires as a diversion to burglarize fire stations in Southern California.

Prosecutors contend that 21-year-old Christian Saddler of Hesperia caused more than $5 million in damage.

The Orange County Fire Authority Tuesday announced new charges against Saddler, a one-time member of San Bernardino County's Fire Explorer program.

Authorities say Saddler set fires to divert crews in order to steal cash and personal items from Orange County stations.

KTLA-TV reports that one fire spread to a Santa Ana apartment building where families slept. They escaped without injury.

Authorities say they suspect Saddler also set fires in San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles counties.

Saddler currently is serving five years for arson and burglary involving other cases.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine