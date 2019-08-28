Petaluma man arrested, suspected of setting Spirit fire in Marin County

Tuesday’s 16‑acre‑brush fire in the west Marin County hills was started by a Petaluma man, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Walker, 73, approached firefighters arriving to the late afternoon fire on a ridge near Woodacre and told them he’d started it, said sheriff’s Sgt. Brentan Schneider, department spokesman.

Walker then spoke to deputies, saying he’d started the blaze, called the Spirit fire, to burn personal belongings. But then the flames began to spread and he tried to stomp them out but couldn’t, Schneider said Wednesday.

Deputies arrested him on suspicion of felony reckless burning. He was treated for minor injuries and booked into the Marin County Jail. Walker was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Schneider declined to give further details about what the man was burning, but said it was a small pile of items.

Tuesday was hot and breezy in the area when the 4:11 p.m. fire started on a ridge above Spirit Rock Meditation Center on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Woodacre. It also wasn’t far from residential areas including Rancho Santa Margarita East, prompting evacuation warnings, which were lifted about 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Marin County Fire, Cal Fire, Ross Valley and San Rafael fire agencies as well as aircraft responded.

Wednesday, fire crews remained on the fire, which was 80‑percent contained. Full containment was expected Wednesday night.

