Border Patrol agent in Southern California pleads guilty to hitting migrant in face

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 28, 2019, 10:05AM
Updated 5 hours ago

SAN DIEGO — A Border Patrol agent in California has pleaded guilty to hitting a migrant in the face and has agreed to resign.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says Jason McGilvray entered the plea Thursday in San Diego federal court to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law.

He was sentenced to a year of probation.

McGilvray, who worked in Calexico, said in a plea agreement that in February he detained a migrant who had tried to illegally enter the U.S. by jumping a border fence.

The agreement says McGilvray struck the migrant in the face after he was in custody.

McGilvray agreed to resign his job. He joined the Border Patrol in 2006.

