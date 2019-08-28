Fire damages Petaluma home

Smoke coming from a southwest Petaluma home brought Petaluma firefighters Wednesday morning and police who closed off roadways in the Fifth Street neighborhood to allow for the emergency response.

The small fire caused limited damage, according to initial reports. Officers closed off Fifth Street between I Street and Mountain View Avenue and alerted drivers to avoid the southwest area of the city.

Firefighters were called at 9:12 a.m. No one was home at the time the fire started, according to police.

Further details weren’t available from fire officials. Check back for updates.

