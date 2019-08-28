Two Southern California men arrested on suspicion of killing missing firefighter

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 28, 2019, 4:56PM
Updated 14 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

WEST COVINA, Calif. — Two Southern California men have been arrested on suspicion of killing a missing firefighter and authorities say they may have found his burned body.

West Covina police are trying to confirm whether the body found last week in Upland is that of 28-year-old John Aguila.

His family tells KTLA-TV that Aguila, a part-time firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management, vanished after leaving his girlfriend's La Puente home on Aug. 22.

Aguila's Honda Civic was found a day later with gloves and bloody clothing in the trunk.

Police say video of a man walking away from the car led to the arrests Tuesday of 18-year-old Elijah Rouse of La Verne and 37-year-old Shaun Cardarelli of San Gabriel.

They're jailed on $1 million bail each. It's unclear whether they have attorneys.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine