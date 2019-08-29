Autopsy shows man found in Lake County died of blunt force trauma

A man who was found dead Monday in Lake County died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to a summary of the autopsy report released Wednesday.

Although the body has not yet been identified, Lake County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Corey Paulich said in a news release the remains are believed to be Grant Whitaker’s.

Deputies suspect Whitaker, a 25-year-old who was reported missing in Illinois, was killed by Mavrick Fisher, 21, of Nevada. Officials say Fisher admitted that he killed Whitaker and provided instructions about where the remains could be found.

Fisher was deported from Rosarita, Mexico, just south of Tijuana, and was expected to be booked into the Lake County Jail sometime Wednesday on a no bail probable cause warrant, according to the news release.

Law enforcement officials have yet to characterize their efforts as a homicide investigation, and have not indicated a potential charge for Fisher. Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin did not return phone calls Wednesday evening.

The body thought to be Whitaker’s was found at a property near the 7500 block of Scotts Valley Road, about a mile south of Highway 20, near Upper Lake. Whitaker’s next of kin has been notified that authorities have found remains that may be his.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richard Kreutzer 707-262-4233 richard.kreutzer@lakecountyca.gov.