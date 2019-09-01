Gifts support nature’s bounty at Forest to the Sea Nature Store in Guerneville

What: A free general orientation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Sept. 7) at the Armstrong Redwoods Volunteer Center/Stewards office, 17000 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville. Reservations requested.

Volunteer at the Forest to the Sea Nature Store or with other Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods programs and stewardship projects.

Playing cards featuring majestic whales, dolphins and other sea mammals may seem simply like a fanciful deck of cards, but there’s something more to this set than pure novelty.

Sales of themed playing cards — including birds of prey, mushrooms and seashore life — and other nature-related merchandise at Forest to the Sea Nature Store benefit the numerous programs and projects of the nonprofit Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods.

The downtown Guerneville shop opened two years ago, during the Memorial Day weekend when tourists flock to area beaches for sun and fun along the Russian River.

Shoppers include visitors from across the country and international locales, such as families from England and France on a recent afternoon. But local residents support the nature store, as well, purchasing items including baseball-style “Critter Caps” with embroidered black bears, red foxes and other animals; children’s wooden puzzles with scenes of sweet-faced forest animals; and jewelry featuring birds, bees and butterflies.

Browse the store and you’ll discover thoughtfully displayed interpretive items, educational toys, books and games, gift items and mementos, all of which highlight the outdoors. The Stewards’ retail coordinator, Nik Szecsey, and administrative director, Annie Cresswell, select the merchandise, including a pair of long-limbed plush octopuses with bulging eyes peering out at passers-by from the front display window.

From walking sticks and guide books to outdoor accessories and apparel declaring “May the Forest Be with You,” the store has a large selection of items housed in a compact, light-filled space along Main Street.

“We try to keep a lot of our inventory on the theme of the parks we represent,” said Kat Rawhouser, the Stewards’ volunteer programs manager.

The Guerneville-based organization partners with the Russian River Sector of California State Parks to promote, restore and protect cultural and natural resources at sites including Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, Austin Creek State Recreation Area, Willow Creek Watershed and Sonoma Coast State Park, from Bodega Bay to Jenner.

“People love the store. We’ve heard from the locals that we’re their go-to,” said Michele Luna, the Stewards’ executive director. “The community wants us to be here.”

About 10 volunteers help run the store, with support from Stewards staff members. More volunteers are needed to expand the store hours, currently noon to 5 p.m. daily.

The volunteers are among the 287 people who donate their time to help with 15 programs operated by the Stewards, from Whale Watch, Seal Watch and marine and watershed education to pinniped and seabird monitoring.

Volunteers also serve as docents and roving naturalists at Armstrong Grove; help with trail crews and special events; work at visitor centers in Jenner and at Armstrong Grove; and staff the “Steward Ship” mobile marine education van that visits schools, community events and coastal locations. All are among the many opportunities to support environmental education, stewardship efforts and open-space preservation.

“We like to say there’s something for everyone,” Luna said. “There’s no way we could do everything we do without our volunteers. They’re the heart and soul of our work.”

She recalls being “just amazed at the volunteer commitment” when she joined the Stewards as executive director 25 years ago. Many volunteers serve in leadership roles, presenting trainings and coordinating programs, “a model that works really well for us,” Luna said. Volunteers “love to give back to the parks.”