4 inmates injured in 40-inmate fight at San Luis Obispo prison

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 29, 2019, 7:45AM
Updated 13 hours ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO — California officials say a fight involving about 40 inmates has left four injured at a state prison 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Officials say about 20 medium-security inmates rushed a group of about 10 inmates Wednesday afternoon at the California Men's Colony State Prison in San Luis Obispo. Another 10 inmates soon joined the fight in an exercise yard.

Guards used pepper spray and non-lethal projectiles to stop the fighting.

Four inmates had slashing or stabbing wounds, and two were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At least one inmate-made weapon was recovered.

No employees were hurt.

Inmate movement in the housing unit has been restricted while officials investigate the cause of the fight.

The prison houses about 3,800 minimum- and medium-custody inmates.

