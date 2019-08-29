Indiana woman arrested after 3-hour standoff with Santa Rosa police

With an assist from a good Samaritan, an Indiana woman was arrested Thursday morning after a more than 3-hour standoff with police while she was perched on the roof of a Santa Rosa restaurant, authorities said.

Kim Edmonson, 34, was arrested on two misdemeanor vandalism complaints after the incident wrapped up about 8:30 a.m., said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner. Edmonson was booked into Sonoma County Jail and bail was set at $1,000.

Officers arrived at 5:15 a.m. to the Bird & The Bottle restaurant at 1055 Fourth St. and discovered Edmonson on the roof where she was screaming and appeared to be in distress.

She initially refused to speak with officers, so the police department’s hostage negotiation team arrived and began negotiations with her, Gloeckner said.

But those tactics did not work. Edmondson appeared more agitated, continuing to scream and rip off pieces of the roof, Gloeckner said. Looking to defuse the situation, officers then reopened the portion of Fourth Street between Brookwood Avenue and Pierce Street at about 8 a.m. after a one-hour closure.

As negotiators continued, a local citizen snuck to the back of the restaurant, climbed up on the roof and tackled Edmondson, who resisted. The citizen, who was not identified and had no connection to the restaurant, got Edmondson near the edge of the roof. Officers who were on a nearby balcony were able to apprehend her and take her into custody, Gloeckner said. In case it was needed, Santa Rosa Fire Department had stationed a truck at the restaurant with its ladder extended near the roof in an attempt to safely ensure she could come down off the building.

While appreciating the assistance of the local citizen, Gloeckner said the ordeal was a potentially very dangerous situation to all involved.

