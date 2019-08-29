6 arrested after hourslong standoff with federal agents in Fairfield

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 29, 2019, 10:43AM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

FAIRFIELD — Officials in Northern California say federal agents arrested six people after using tear gas to force them from a Fairfield home following an eight-hour standoff.

The Fairfield Police Department says it assisted U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Marshals Service agents who arrived at the home Wednesday as part of an investigation and that a man inside refused to cooperate.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports police set up a perimeter and a SWAT unit attempted to get the suspect to leave the home. After receiving no response, officials released tear gas that prompted six people to exit. The individuals were taken into custody.

The Secret Service Sacramento office could not immediately be reached for details about its investigation.

Police say no one was injured in the incident about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine