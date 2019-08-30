Santa Rosa Junior College opens new multi-purpose building for Public Safety Training Center

To meet the demand for more space to train future police officers, firefighters, paramedics, park rangers and corrections officers, Santa Rosa Junior College has expanded its Public Safety Training Center in Windsor.

The college opened a $5.7 million multipurpose building at the training center this month, allowing it to improve class scheduling and better accommodate large classes.

“Everybody’s using it,” said Associate Dean Lanny Brown, who also oversees the Intensive Basic Police Academy. “We’re loving (it).”

The building, which is about 7,355 square feet and can hold up 376 people, is next to the previously existing gym facility. Before the new building was completed, the center only had the one other multipurpose building, which was consistently overbooked, causing a “dire need” for more space, according to Brown.

Some instructors even had to turn prospective students away or hold remedial classes over the weekend because there was not enough space to accommodate everyone.

“I don’t want to turn (students) away because agencies need people on the streets to provide public safety,” Brown said. “(This building) allows us to more efficiently and effectively and safely train public safety students.”

To further accommodate the high demand for class space, the new building has an acoustic sound partition that can divide the room in half, allowing instructors to teach two classes at once.

The facility can also be used for either classroom purposes or physical training, thanks to its matted floors.

“Lots of public safety training is hands-on and you can’t do it all in the classroom — you need to be able to get out in the gym,” said Brian Marvin, director of the National Park Service Park Ranger Academy.

Construction started in October and was originally projected for completion in mid-April. However, an unusally rainy winter delayed the project several months and students could not begin using the building until earlier this month, according to project manager Heather Chierici.

Still, Chierici said the project was “pretty smooth,” adding that it remained on budget. It was funded by Measure H, the $410 facilities bond for Santa Rosa Junior College that was passed by Sonoma County voters in November 2014.

“It’s been a great experience,” Chierici said. “We are happy with the building.”

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.