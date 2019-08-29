Family's web makes it hard to track cash from opioid maker

Ninety minutes outside London, a turn down a narrow lane leads past fields of grazing cattle to a sign warning "Private Keep Off." Around an elbow bend, a great stone manor, its formal gardens and tennis court hidden behind thick hedges, commands a 5,000-acre estate.

The estate is a pastoral prize — proof of the great wealth belonging to the family accused of playing a key role in triggering the U.S. opioid epidemic. But there's little evidence of that connection. On paper, the land is owned by a handful of companies, most based in distant Bermuda, all controlled by an offshore trust.

The haziness surrounding the estate hints at one of the challenges for government lawyers as they eye a potential settlement with Purdue Pharma L.P. and its owners, the Sackler family, for their alleged role in flooding communities with prescription painkillers.

All but two U.S. states and 2,000 local governments have taken legal action against Purdue, other drugmakers and distributors. Sixteen states have sued family members by name, alleging they steered Purdue while draining more than $4 billion from the company since 2007. That's when the Oxycontin maker pleaded guilty to misleading doctors, patients and regulators about the drug's risks.

Purdue's CEO has said the company could file for bankruptcy. And this week, news organizations reported that Purdue, the family and government lawyers are negotiating a possible settlement, valued at $10 billion to $12 billion, that would see the Sacklers give up company ownership and contribute $3 billion of their own money.

But where, exactly, did the money withdrawn from Purdue over the years end up? And how much might the family be holding that state and local governments should consider fair game?

Answers are complicated by the way the Sacklers have shielded their wealth in a web of companies and trusts, a review by The Associated Press has found. Some are registered in offshore tax havens far from Purdue's Connecticut headquarters.

The web's complexity and offshore reach could affect the calculus for government lawyers as they weigh how to go after Purdue, including how to calibrate demands in settlement talks.

"The Sacklers allegedly moved significant money offshore, which potentially would make it harder for any judgment creditor to reach," said Mark Chalos, a lawyer representing counties and cities including Nashville, Tennessee, in suits against opioids makers.

"This is the real question and you're seeing it playing out in a lot of different states in different ways," said Elizabeth Chamblee Burch, a professor of law at the University of Georgia. "How do you make sure that they (the Sacklers) are not siphoning off those assets and hiding them away?"

A representative for the family of Purdue co-founder Mortimer Sackler declined to comment for this story, as did a company spokeswoman. A representative for the relatives of Raymond Sackler, Purdue's other scion, did not respond to a request for comment.

Purdue and the Sacklers have long relied on a coterie of attorneys and accountants, as well as the family's closely held ownership of the company, to keep their business and personal dealings private.

But AP's review of court papers, securities filings by companies that have had dealings with Purdue, and documents leaked from an exclusive Bermuda law firm, show how the family have tried to protect their wealth.

Purdue — controlled through layers of limited partnerships, holding companies and trusts — is at the center of the family's web. But it hardly ends there.