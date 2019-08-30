Santa Rosa man convicted of killing 2-year-old denied parole a 7th time

Gary Allen Moore of Santa Rosa, who was convicted in 1990 of the second-degree murder a 2-year-old child, has been denied parole for the seventh time.

At a Wednesday hearing at Soledad State Prison, the state parole board cited Moore’s “minimization and misrepresentation” of his conduct during the murder, according to a statement from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office. The board also noted that Moore “lacked sufficient insight into his own potential for violence.”

Moore, 59, was on parole in December of 1988, after being convicted of selling narcotics, when he moved in with his girlfriend and her 23-month-old son. On Dec. 12, the mother left for work, leaving the toddler with Moore.

Upon returning home, she found her son on the floor, not breathing. After she called 911, the child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

An autopsy showed multiple blows to the head, broken ribs, a lacerated liver and blunt force injuries all over the child’s body. The medical examiner ruled that the boy had been beaten to death.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy District Attorney Jamie Kandel testified against Moore’s release. The board reviewed prison and psychiatric files, and took testimony from Moore before issuing a three-year denial of parole.

Moore will not be eligible for parole again until 2022.