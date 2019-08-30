Rohnert Park man gets 23 years for armed robberies

A Rohnert Park man was sentenced Thursday to 23 years in state prison for a series of crimes last October.

Selso Orozco, 38, pleaded guilty to four counts of armed robbery related to incidents over a three-day period.

On Oct. 13, Orozco pointed a loaded handgun at a man eating dinner in a vehicle in Santa Rosa, demanding his phone and money.

The next day, he robbed a man who was making a withdrawal from an ATM, while the victim’s wife and daughter looked on. A few hours later, he robbed a young couple as they loaded their children into the family car in the parking lot of the Northgate Mall in San Rafael.

On Oct. 15, Orozco targeted a young couple on a sidewalk near downtown San Rafael.

Orozco wore a mask during all four robberies, and officers found the mask in his car, along with a loaded, semi-automatic handgun, when they arrested him on Oct. 16 as he drove from his Rohnert Park residence.

“This defendant put many lives in danger during the course of violent acts,” District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a news release. “Thankfully he was quickly apprehended and brought to justice.”