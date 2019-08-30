Yosemite sets new wildlife protection zones for drivers

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 30, 2019, 7:57AM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — Visitors driving through Yosemite National Park during the Labor Day weekend will see new signs designating wildlife protection zones and advising that speed limits will be strictly enforced.

The National Park Service says 11 bears have been hit by vehicles this year and more than 400 since 1995.

The enforcement action is also aimed at protecting numerous other species ranging from deer and foxes to butterflies and amphibians.

The wildlife protection zones have been designated in Yosemite Valley and along Big Oak Flat Road, El Portal Road, Wawona Road and Tioga Road.

The Park Service says the zones will remain in effect until further notice.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine