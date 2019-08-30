2 inmates injured in second brawl in 2 days at San Luis Obispo prison

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 30, 2019, 8:23AM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN LUIS OBISPO — California officials say two inmates were hurt in the second major brawl in two days at a state prison 200 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Officials say about 35 medium-security inmates rushed a group of approximately 15 inmates Thursday afternoon in a yard at the California Men's Colony State Prison in San Luis Obispo.

Guards used non-lethal projectiles to stop the fighting. No employees were hurt.

On Wednesday two inmates were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries following a fight involving about 40 inmates in the same yard.

Inmate movement in the housing unit has been restricted while officials investigate.

The prison houses about 3,800 minimum- and medium-custody inmates.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine