Northern California man dies competing in Lake Tahoe Triathlon

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 30, 2019, 8:47AM
Updated 6 hours ago

RENO, Nev. — Authorities have identified a 64-year-old Northern California man who died last weekend while competing in a triathlon at Lake Tahoe.

The Eldorado County Sheriff's Office identified him Thursday as Mark Combs of El Dorado Hills, California.

Sheriff's deputies say Combs was competing in the swimming portion of the Lake Tahoe Triathlon on Saturday when he called out for help and went under the water at Sugar Pine Point on the lake's west shore.

Rescue swimmers on personal watercraft responded and pulled him from the water. Emergency responders performed lifesaving measures but he later was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's Sgt. Anthony Prencipe told the Tahoe Daily Tribune a preliminary autopsy suggests Combs was suffering from a form of heart disease. An investigation continues but he says no foul play is suspected.

Information from: Tahoe Daily Tribune, http://www.tahoedailytribune.com/

