Russian River Fire poised to join expanding Sonoma County Fire District

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 4, 2019, 6:03PM
By next spring Guerneville’s 100-year-old firefighting agency, known in recent years as the Russian River Fire Protection District, should have a new identity as the west county arm of the Sonoma County Fire District.

Russian River and Sonoma County fire boards unanimously approved the move and officials expect to fold the river fire district into the larger agency early in 2020, following final approval from a months‑long government review of the plan.

Officials say the move will benefit each side — including Russian River‑area residents, who can expect to see more firefighter‑paramedics for a limited increase to their annual fire tax. And pulling Russian River and its ambulance service into the central Sonoma County agency will give Chief Mark Heine the step he needs to begin hiring firefighter‑paramedics for other areas of the district.

Russian River Fire has struggled in recent years with leadership turnover, a seismically unsafe fire house and a costly ambulance service stretched thin over a large coverage area and by hospital trips outside the fire district. The district’s $2.5 million budget is in the black but projections show that won’t last without deep cuts or a sharp increase to the annual property tax for fire services.

This merger will ease several of those issues, said Jason Weaver, president of the Russian River Fire board of directors.

“I feel some relief. We’ve got what I think is a really good answer,” Weaver said. “We’re going to increase staffing, specifically paramedic staffing, in the Guerneville station without a significant tax increase.”

The consolidation is the latest shift in the county’s firefighting network, including some three dozen departments, most of which are looking to neighbors to join forces or share services. It also meets a Board of Supervisors’ mandate that additional funding will go to those seeking to consolidate.

And Sonoma County Fire’s expansion west isn’t expected to stop in Guerneville.

A recent government study of the region’s fire agencies showed that only a handful are weathering the near-constant pressure of rising firefighting costs. Most of the west county’s 15 fire agencies are in worse shape, struggling to staff an engine during the day due to dwindling volunteers, insufficient budgets, aging stations and equipment.

Heine said he’s talking with other west county fire officials. “We are still in deep conversation with Forestville about the potential of consolidating with them and the Cazadero (fire) board invited us to come out and meet with them about consolidating opportunities,” he said.

Talks also are underway with Bodega Bay Fire, including a possibility of increasing ambulance service, Heine said. Bodega Bay is the only other fire district in the west county to run an ambulance service, but it, too, is stretched thin, providing extensive service well outside its home district.

Forestville Fire Chief Dave Franceschi and Bodega Bay Fire Chief Sean Grinnell said their agencies are exploring options with Sonoma County Fire.

Heine plans to pitch the idea to several other west county fire chiefs in upcoming weeks.

The latest consolidation started in June when Russian River Fire hired Heine as chief, replacing three fire captains who’d filled in on the top job, pending a more strategic plan by district officials. In August, both boards voted to seek permission to annex Russian River into Sonoma County Fire, launching a review of the idea by the Local Agency Formation Commission, which oversees local government service boundaries.

LAFCO Executive Director Mark Bramfitt Wednesday said the idea is likely to pass muster, but he foresees LAFCO’s board wanting to take a larger look that could explore whether Sonoma County Fire should take on all of Russian River’s ambulance service area, including Forestville, Monte Rio and Cazadero jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, Heine, as chief of both agencies, isn’t waiting to make changes. Joint training is underway and soon Russian River’s 11 firefighters will begin working alongside Sonoma County Fire’s 45 firefighters, rotating duties at stations in Windsor, Larkfield, Bennett Valley, southern Santa Rosa, and now Guerneville, to better acquaint them with each area in the single district.

Sonoma County Fire is the county’s newest fire district, formed this spring with the consolidation of Windsor, Rincon Valley, Bennett Valley and Mountain fire agencies. It circles Santa Rosa and spans from Windsor to the Napa County line.

The consolidation resulted in substantial pay raises for Bennett Valley firefighters joining the new outfit. For Russian River firefighters, it would mean monthly raises averaging $800 to get them on par with their soon‑to‑be co‑workers, according to a Sonoma County Fire union official.

The cost of those raises, as well as the planned hiring of three more firefighter‑paramedics for the Russian River region, will be borne largely by an increased parcel tax for many property owners in the 20‑square‑mile district.

Currently most residential property owners in the river district pay a $140 annual parcel tax for fire services. Should consolidation move forward, costs would stay the same for some home owners with smaller‑sized residences and increase to about $180 for homes of about 2,000‑square‑feet, the amount paid by most residential homeowners in the larger district.

Russian River’s biggest need is a new station. The current one, an aging, unreinforced masonry structure, is at risk of collapse in a major earthquake, representing a significant threat to staff and equipment. While the partnership can’t afford to replace the station on its own, Weaver said the new administration is helping the district find a low‑interest public safety building loan.

Russian River fire engines would continue to carry the logo for their region, preserving a sense of place and identity that was a key sticking point for chiefs and fire boards in years past, stalling other consolidation efforts.

The identity issue wasn’t a big concern for Russian River board members, however, and few residents raised it during months of talks, Weaver said.

“Most people are just glad they call 911 and somebody shows up,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

