DUI checkpoint set for Santa Rosa

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 30, 2019, 10:23AM
Heads up drivers, Santa Rosa police Friday will run a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the city.

The operation will run from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, according to police. Officers typically choose an area with high traffic volume and a history of impaired driver crashes and arrests.

Drivers will be stopped briefly for a chat with officers who will look for signs of impairment from alcohol and drugs and check for a valid license.

The cost of running a checkpoint is aided through California Office of Traffic Safety grants.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

