Lakeville Highway crash in Petaluma injures one

A collision on Lakeville Highway Friday morning between a dump truck and a pickup sent one driver to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries and briefly blocked the major route, causing extensive traffic.

The collision happened about 9:50 a.m. on Petaluma’s city limits near Browns Lane. The two vehicles collided nearly head on, then a third driver came along and apparently couldn’t stop in time to avoid the wreckage, according to initial reports.

The impact, with the front corner of the larger truck into the front of the pickup, ripped off the pickup’s front left wheel and drive line while collapsing the front end around the driver, said Petaluma fire’s Acting Capt. Matt Patterson. Several firefighters worked on the difficult extrication, using special equipment to remove the roof and cut free the conscious man.

The patient then was given medical aid and flown by CHP helicopter to the Santa Rosa trauma center. The other two driver’s weren’t injured, Patterson said.

Petaluma and Lakeville firefighters responded. Petaluma police were investigating.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.