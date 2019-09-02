Healdsburg’s Reach for Home launches ‘street medicine’ team aimed at helping region’s homeless

A Healdsburg nonprofit has launched the region’s first street medicine team to provide first aid and mental health screenings for the area’s homeless population.

Reach for Home received a $123,000 grant from the Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County for the program, part of a broader approach to combating homelessness.

The grant will go to support the first year of the program, which will allow a nurse and mental health case manager to go out in the field and conduct screenings. If needed, individuals without permanent shelter will be directed to local clinics for more comprehensive medical services, including with Healdsburg Dr. Gerry Lazzareschi, who will volunteer his expertise in emergency medicine.

“Some of what we’re doing is more social work, and we’ve got to get to know these people and meet them where they’re at to see what makes them tick,” said Jaclyn Ramirez, nurse for the street medicine team. “It’s just very cohesive, and once we make a relationship out on the street, it carries over to hospital. It makes for better coordination of care.”

Recently, Reach for Home agreed to provide $825,000 in one-time state Homeless Emergency Aid Program funds toward the city’s partnership with nonprofit Burbank Housing to buy and manage three low-income housing complexes.

In June, Healdsburg and Burbank Housing took ownership of a 23-unit apartment complex priced at $5 million, and they expect to finalize the purchase of two eight-unit complexes later this month for a total of $3.1 million. Reach for Home’s contribution will grant it access to eight of the 39 total permanent housing units for formerly homeless people.

The county received a total of $14.1 million from the state in HEAP funds, including $500,000 for Healdsburg.

On Tuesday night, the Healdsburg City Council will meet and formerly accept the money, which it will direct toward upgrades to 11 homeless transitional apartments that Reach for Home, founded in 2014, is contracted to manage. The money will pay for needed upgrades to the units, as well as construction of an on-site navigation center where people who are homeless can receive housing and medical services.

The City Council also is set to receive an update on the size of the homeless population in north county, which includes Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Windsor, as well as Reach for Home’s continued work in the community.

Sonoma County’s most recent count shows Healdsburg’s homeless numbers have decreased by 43% from 2018 to 2019, dropping from 129 to 73, according to the January point-in-time survey.

The north county’s total also fell from 348 to 248 — a decrease of 29%.

Still, homeless advocates say the annual census often represents an undercount, and the need for financial support is ongoing. Reach for Home last month raised about $190,000 at its primary annual fundraising event toward homeless services as north county cities consider additional spending moving forward.

“This will be a good challenge for balancing heart and head,” said Healdsburg Councilman Joe Naujokas, who participated in the January homeless count. “We want to be compassionate to our neighbors, but wise with how we use resources and also do what’s effective.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.