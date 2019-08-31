Smith: Santa Rosa board game creator Evan Koch has his first packaged product, Flip Words

Leonardo da Vinci. Marie Curie. Pablo Picasso. Toni Morrison. Alexander Graham Bell. Paul McCartney. Georgia O’Keeffe. Steve Jobs.

There are and presumably always have been people who can’t help but to create. At moments that I might use weighing my lunch choices, people like these have ideas igniting in their minds like embers that blow in from who knows where.

It happens all the time to Evan Koch of Santa Rosa.

He’s 46 and lives with autism. He tells of how people who are autistic sometimes “focus like a laser” on areas of fascination.

“For me,” he says, “that area of fascination is board games.”

Both I and the San Francisco Chronicle wrote in the past of the games that Koch devised one after another. He named them Zurround, Hexicon, Yin, Sixy, Mosaic, Mandala, 9 Square, Blob, Tumble.

And he discovered that to produce and market a box game is really, really tough. But with a hand from some creative helpers, he has at last put a game on the sales shelf.

It’s called Flip Words and bears the clever tagline, “It’s your word against mine!” The game is inspired by Scrabble but is more colorful and complex, allowing players to take letters from each other.

Koch received key assistance from Pam Dale of downtown Santa Rosa’s Made Local Marketplace. So it’s natural that Koch’s game will be the focus when the Marketplace takes part in this week’s “Fridays on 4th” open house.

The game maker will be there from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday to introduce Flip Words and maybe talk about what it’s like to have a mind and imagination as restless as his.

...

PLAYING WELL, TOO, at the Made Local Marketplace is an exhibit of art that Jonathan Taylor created from objects salvaged from the 2017 firestorms.

The Rising from the Ashes exhibit goes away at the end of this week.

...

IT’LL BE SOME PARTY Saturday night in Sebastopol.

A 1930s Paris jazz club will spring to life at 5:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for Arts.

There will be delectable finger foods from chef Josef Keller and other culinary luminaries, cocktails from Fern Bar and Gravenstein Grill, wines from Iron Horse and Coppola, and desserts from Angelica Patisserie and Pascaline.

Then comes an 8:30 p.m. after-party and dance. The folks having the most fun at the arts center benefit will be the ones who dressed as they would have for a late-night Parisian jam session by Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli.

There’s more at sebarts.org.

...

FREE MEDICAL CARE is more rare than diamonds. It’s no wonder that people who are ailing will sometimes travel 100 miles or more to the gem that is the Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa.

For 18 years, volunteers of the Montgomery Drive clinic have welcomed in legions of adults and children with no other options for health care.

It takes money to run the free clinic, so its volunteers are inviting all to a Taste & Toast L’Chaim Harvest Celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Shone Farm.

Go to jewishfreeclinic.org and you’ll see that attractions of the benefit will include wood-fired pizza, paella and other Sonoma County yummies, live music, yoga, massage and more.

It all will help to keep the free care coming.

