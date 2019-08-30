Suspect in custody in sexual assault at Santa Rosa’s Howarth Park

Santa Rosa police have arrested a man suspected in the recent kidnapping and rape of a woman at a park on the city’s east side.

Rusiate Waqa, 23, was in custody Friday without bail after a DNA test connected him to the Aug. 16 attack of a woman as she was leaving a bathroom at Howarth Park, police said Friday.

Detectives arrested Waqa Thursday evening at his Santa Rosa home.

The investigation started that Friday morning when the 55‑year‑old woman told police of the attack, giving a detailed description of the man.

The woman told detectives she was walking out of the bathroom that morning when a man appeared, pushed her back inside and assaulted her, police said.

Waqa quickly became a suspect when another woman at the park told officers of a man at the park at the time of the attack who fit the description. She was able to give a description of his vehicle and a license plate number, according to officials.

The vehicle registration led to Waqa, who was interviewed that afternoon, but the victim wasn’t able to positively identify him and he wasn’t arrested. The man agreed to a DNA test and when his DNA matched evidence in the assault, detectives arrested him Thursday evening at his home.

The popular park off Summerfield Road includes picnic and play areas, a small lake and hiking trails that lead to neighboring county and state parks.

