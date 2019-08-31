Santa Rosa officer who struck knife-wielding man with patrol car did not follow policy, police say

A Santa Rosa police officer did not follow department policy earlier this year when he hit a man with a patrol car in an attempt to stop him from stabbing himself on a busy street, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

An administrative review of the incident, which drew multiple officers to Piner and Marlow roads the evening of April 17 for reports of a man wielding a 6-inch knife, concluded there was no policy at the department that allowed or taught officers to strike people with a vehicle, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Rick Kohut, who oversaw the review.

The man holding the knife lived nearby and was experiencing a mental health crisis, police said shortly after the incident. He suffered 31 self-inflicted stab wounds, mostly to his upper torso, but survived.

Kohut could not say whether the officer, who was not named, faced any disciplinary action following the outcome of the review, citing personnel confidentiality rules.

“This was kind of a unique situation,” Kohut said of the April 17 incident. “You can design policies to direct officers, but it’s hard to capture all contingencies.”

Two other officers used different tactics to try to stop the man during the call, before and after he was struck by the car.

The first officer shot the man with less-lethal rounds after the man ignored commands to drop the knife.

The man, who also was not named because of the nature of the call, did not charge or attack anyone. But he did display the knife and did not put it down when ordered, the department said after the incident.

After the rounds were fired, a separate officer then used the vehicle to strike the man at 5 mph or less, police said, though the man remained on his feet.

A third officer deployed a Taser soon after, and that’s when officers were able to handcuff the man. The incident lasted about eight minutes.

The man was sent to a local hospital and placed on a mental health hold. Administrative reviews for the officers who deployed the less-lethal rounds and the Taser found that they followed department policy, Kohut said.

