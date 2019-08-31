CHP investigates fatal car crash near Sebastopol Friday night

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 30, 2019, 9:35PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The CHP was investigating a fatal car crash Friday night after a vehicle reportedly hit a brick wall and a house just west of Sebastopol, authorities said.

Authorities were notified of the crash near Watertrough Road and Bodega Highway at about 6 p.m., the CHP’s traffic incident web page said.

The front end of the vehicle, described as a maroon SUV, had been pushed into the driver’s seat by the impact, according to the incident page.

The CHP web page indicated the car struck both a brick wall and a house, but it was unclear if the car went into the home. It was not clear how many people were in the car.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m.

CHP could not immediately provide additional information about the crash Friday night.

Nashelly Chavez

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine