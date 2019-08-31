CHP investigates fatal car crash near Sebastopol Friday night

The CHP was investigating a fatal car crash Friday night after a vehicle reportedly hit a brick wall and a house just west of Sebastopol, authorities said.

Authorities were notified of the crash near Watertrough Road and Bodega Highway at about 6 p.m., the CHP’s traffic incident web page said.

The front end of the vehicle, described as a maroon SUV, had been pushed into the driver’s seat by the impact, according to the incident page.

The CHP web page indicated the car struck both a brick wall and a house, but it was unclear if the car went into the home. It was not clear how many people were in the car.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m.

CHP could not immediately provide additional information about the crash Friday night.

Nashelly Chavez