DUI checkpoint results in 31 arrests, four for drunk driving

Santa Rosa police officers arrested four motorists on complaints on driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint that operated from Friday night into early Saturday.

Authorities held the checkpoint at Guerneville Road near Ridley Avenue between 7:30 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Police cited or arrested 22 drivers for operating a vehicle unlicensed or having a suspended or revoked license. Three people were arrested for outstanding warrants and another two additional arrests were made, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department periodically conducts DUI checkpoints in an effort to curb drunk driving. In 2018, the department investigated more than 700 such cases, which include about 100 alcohol-involved car collisions that injured at least 60 people.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, provided funding for the checkpoint.