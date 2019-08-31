Driver killed after going through wall and crashing into tree near Sebastopol

A driver was killed Friday night when their car went through a wall and slammed into a large sycamore tree near a residence just west of Sebastopol, authorities said.

The 2001 Mitsubishi Montero was eastbound on the Bodega Highway near Watertrough Road around 6 p.m. when it veered from the roadway, said CHP spokesman David Derutte.

The driver was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed and could not handle the leftward curve of the roadway and veered into Watertrough Road, Derutte said.

The car crashed into a cinder-block wall in front of a residence and went through it and then struck the tree, he said.

No one else was in the vehicle and no one at the residence was injured in the crash, Derutte said. The driver has not yet been identified.

