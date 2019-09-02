West Texas shooting rampage terrorized two towns, killed 7

ODESSA, Texas — The 36-year-old man who terrorized two West Texas towns with an assault-style weapon Saturday had been fired from his trucking job a few hours before he led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended with his death and the deaths of seven others.

Along a 15-mile stretch between the sister cities of Midland and Odessa, the aftermath of the gunman’s rampage — in which he indiscriminately fired on motorists and police officers with an AR-15-style rifle while driving — clashed with the typically serene and dusty rural landscape of the region.

On Sunday, authorities continued to collect evidence from more than 15 crime scenes, scattered along highways, car dealerships and shopping malls, marked by police tape, bullet-riddled cars and a wrecked postal van the gunman had hijacked.

Authorities initially refused to name the gunman, not wanting to give him “any notoriety for what he did,” said Michael Gerke, the police chief of Odessa. But they later issued a statement identifying the gunman as Seth Aaron Ator, of Odessa.

Police officers shot and killed Ator in the parking lot of a movie theater in Odessa, ending a shooting rampage that began after authorities had tried to pull him over for failing to signal a left turn. Although officials said in interviews that the gunman had been fired from his job with a trucking company on Saturday morning, authorities stressed that they had not yet established a clear motive to explain the level of violence and firepower.

“There are no definite answers as to motive or reasons at this point,” Gerke said, “but we are fairly certain that the subject did act alone.”

Authorities said Sunday that the seven people killed in the attack ranged in age from 15 to 57, including Mary Granados, 29, the driver of the postal van. The Postal Inspection Service said Granados was a letter carrier, that it was “shocked and saddened” at her death, and that it was working closely with other agencies.

A total of 22 people were wounded, officials said, including three officers and a 17-month-old toddler who was recovering Sunday from injuries that included a bullet fragment in her chest.