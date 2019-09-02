Police search for suspect in Santa Rosa stabbing that seriously injured man

Police are looking for a man suspected in a stabbing attack in southwest Santa Rosa that left a 20-year-old man with a serious wound that required emergency surgery.

The stabbing happened in the 600 block of Boyd Street around 8:15 p.m., Santa Rosa police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a “significant” injury but was expected to survive, police said.

His name is being withheld due to the violent nature of the crime.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing. Officers, a police dog and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter searched the area for the suspect, who was reported last seen running north on Boyd Street, but they did not find him.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call its violent crimes investigation team at 707-543-3590.

The Sonoma County Alliance’s Take Back Our Community program is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

