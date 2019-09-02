Eight dead, 26 unaccounted for after boat catches fire near Santa Barbara, officials say

OXNARD, Calif. — It was the last night of a Labor Day weekend dive trip to the idyllic Channel Islands, a pristine national park off the coast of Southern California.

Anchored in a harbor 20 yards from the shore of Santa Cruz Island, three of the 33 guests aboard had celebrated their birthdays at dinner that night, and a crew member went to bed late after doing the dishes. He woke up just a few hours later to the sound of a pop in the dark, thinking someone was up and stumbling around. Instead, he opened a door to find the ship around him bathed in an intense orange glow, aflame, he recounted to a nearby boater after fleeing the ship.

There was a fire burning uncontrollably in the galley of the 75-foot Conception just after 3 a.m. on Monday, a blaze that would consume the boat, which was filled with divers on a private excursion and the tanks of oxygen they used to explore the depths. The guests, sleeping tightly packed in stacks of bunk beds below, were trapped. Five of the crew members were able to escape into the waters near the shores of Santa Cruz Island, but authorities fear the rest were lost.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said Monday night that eight people were confirmed dead and that 26 are still unaccounted for, including one crew member. After burning, the boat sank in about 65 feet of water, its bow exposed above the water. Authorities so far have recovered four bodies — two men and two women — and four others have been located on the ocean floor near the wreck.

“Fire is the scourge of any ship,” Brown said. “To be in a remote location, have a fire that occurs and have limited, if any, firefighting capabilities, and then have, all of a sudden, a fire that spread very, very rapidly — you couldn’t ask for a worse situation.”

The boat is too unstable for divers to enter. U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester said the search would continue through the night, but she added a word of warning: “I think we all need to be prepared to move into the worst outcome.”

The five crew members who paddled away as the ship went up in flames banged on the hull of a nearby boat seeking help, and one crew member recounted the story to a couple on board. It was not immediately clear how the crew had been unable to rescue the passengers.

The crew put out a mayday alert from the smaller ship, while they could feel the heat and hear the pops of small explosions from the divers’ tanks on the Conception. Two crew members went back in an inflatable boat to search the water for survivors. And the Coast Guard began searching the area, hoping that some of the passengers might have been able to make the short swim to shore.

But as morning turned to day, and day again to evening without a sign of any of the other 26 people on board the ship, a grimmer reality set in. The fire is likely to be one of the deadliest recreational maritime disasters in recent memory. Officials did not yet say what sparked the blaze or what made it so deadly.