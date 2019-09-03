Hurricane Dorian bears down on Florida, threatens Georgia and Carolinas

Category 4 Hurricane Dorian parked itself over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday night and through much of Monday, unleashing a devastating storm surge, destructive winds and blinding rain. With Dorian perched perilously close to the Florida peninsula, Monday into Monday night is the critical time that is likely to determine whether the state is dealt a powerful blow or a less intense scrape.

Tens of miles and subtle storm wobbles could make the difference between the two scenarios.

The storm has come to a standstill over Grand Bahama Island. If it soon starts to turn north, Florida would be spared Dorian’s full fury. But if Dorian lumbers just a little more to the west, more serious storm effects would pummel parts of the coastline.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane, storm surge, and tropical storm watches and warnings from the Atlantic coast of Florida northward into South Carolina.

“Although the center of Dorian is forecast to move near, but parallel to, the Florida east coast, only a small deviation of the track toward the west would bring the core of the hurricane onshore,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in its 5 p.m. EDT bulletin.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in effect for large areas along Florida’s east coast. Storm surge refers to the storm-driven rise in ocean water above normally dry land.

“The threat of damaging winds and life-threatening storm surge remains high,” the National Weather Service office in Melbourne, Florida, wrote. “There will be considerable impacts and damage to coastal areas, with at least some effects felt inland as well!”

Serious storm effects are likely in coastal Georgia and the Carolinas in the middle and latter half of the week as Dorian picks up speed and heads north, but here, too, the risks are heavily dependent on the details of the storm track.

A hurricane landfall in the Carolinas, especially North Carolina, is a distinct possibility by late Thursday.

As of 8 p.m. EDT on Monday, the storm was 25 miles northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and stalled. The storm’s peak sustained winds were 140 mph, making it a Category 4 storm. Dorian has maintained Category 4 and now Category 5 intensity since Saturday, an unusually long period.

Radar from South Florida showed Dorian’s outermost rain bands pivoting inland producing occasional gusty showers. At about 3 p.m., Juno Beach pier clocked a sustained wind of 40 mph (tropical-storm force) and gust of 56 mph; and the Weather Service in Miami warned that showers could produce gusts of up to 45 mph into the evening.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The latest forecast from the Hurricane Center calls for Dorian to remain a Category 4 storm until Monday night before slowly weakening, but remaining a formidable hurricane, as it makes its closest pass to Florida (around a Category 3 strength) and northward to the Carolinas (around a Category 2).

“It is anticipated that the system will remain a dangerous major hurricane for the next several days,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

While Florida and areas farther north await effects from the monster storm, a “catastrophic” scenario has unfolded in the northwestern Bahamas, where the storm’s eyewall, the ring of destructive winds around the center, struck Sunday and then stalled until late Monday afternoon. In the process, three islands endured direct hits Sunday: Elbow Cay, Great Abaco and Grand Bahama Island.