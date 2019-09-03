Witnesses aid police in Santa Rosa burglary arrest

Santa Rosa police late Monday had help in arresting a suspected store burglar when witnesses called 911 and offered a play‑by‑play of the crime at a Sebastopol Road auto parts store.

Callers dialed just after 11 p.m. to say they could see a man breaking out a glass door of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store, then going inside and grabbing merchandise, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Ryan Hepp in a news release.

One caller reported on the man carrying items out of the store and gave a description of his appearance and where he was going. Officers, dispatched at 11:08 p.m., found a man in the area who matched the description and who had items from the store.

Witnesses identified him and officers arrested James Parcher, 55, on suspicion of burglary, felony vandalism and violating his probation.

Parcher told officers he is homeless and had intended to sell the stolen goods, said Hepp.

Parcher remained in custody Tuesday morning with bail set at $20,000.

