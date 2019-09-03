3 people shot outside Minnesota State Fair, police say

Three people were shot outside the Minnesota State Fair on Monday night, as authorities are investigating the gunman's whereabouts hours after the Labor Day shooting sent thousands of fairgoers into panic, police told The Washington Post.

St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders told The Post that no arrests have been made and that the identity of the gunman remains unknown. The three injured men, two 20-year-olds and an 18-year-old, suffered nonfatal injuries and are expected to survive, Linders said.

"It was truly a chaotic scene," he said to The Post early Tuesday. "To see something like this is nothing short of outrageous."

The Monday shooting near the nation's second-largest state fair concludes a summer marred by a stretch of mass shootings that killed more than 50 people in August and injured dozens more. It comes days after a mass shooting in West Texas that killed at least seven people and injured 22 renewed calls from Democrats and 2020 presidential candidates for President Donald Trump and Republicans to tighten gun regulations.

The explosive night began with police arriving outside the fair in St. Paul at around 10 p.m., shortly after responding to the city's 15th homicide of the year several miles away. Authorities received a report that a 19-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in a pedestrian crash, Linders said. The public information officer said the woman remains in critical condition and that the driver of the car was the one called 911 and has been cooperating with authorities.

Then, at around 10:20 p.m., several gunshots were heard a block south from the crash scene. When police arrived, they found one man had been injured from the gunfire. Later on, two more victims arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds from the shooting.

Speaking to reporters early Tuesday, Linders said that one of the wounded 20-year-olds was shot in the stomach and pelvic area. He added that the other 20-year-old was shot in the hand and the 18-year-old was hit in the shoulder. Their names had not been released by police as of early Tuesday.

While Linders said it was possible that the pedestrian crash and shooting were connected, police are still investigating both incidents.

Given St. Paul police's heavy presence at the fair, which attracted nearly 250,000 visitors alone on Sunday, Linders categorized the scene as "disturbing."

"We have a lot of people out there, so it's so shocking and brazen because we have so many officers on site," he said to The Post.

Witnesses took to social media as the chaos played out in real time on the last night of the Minnesota State Fair. One witness described to KARE how he heard about eight gunshots and how he and other fairgoers scrambled to safety.

"Everyone sort of reacted at the same time and realized that it was gunfire. People all kind of hit the deck and started scrambling from where we were at the bus stops," he told the outlet. "It was all extremely quick and panicked. We just got out as fast as we could."

The Labor Day shooting in St. Paul comes at the end of a summer that featured another devastating incident of gunfire at a popular festival. In July, a 19-year-old gunman killed three people, including two young people, and injured a dozen at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, a California food event that attracts thousands annually to a small city southeast of San Jose.

Linders lauded officers for immediately responding to the gunfire. Police are asking anyone with information on those responsible for the shooting to reach out to authorities.

Standing in front of the St. Paul Police Department's headquarters early Tuesday, Linders recognized how the "incredibly dangerous" scene that had unfolded hours earlier could have been even worse.

"Everybody was put at risk," the spokesman said. "We're lucky more people weren't injured or killed."