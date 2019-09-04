Santa Rosa Police Department welcomes first new chief, first female lieutenant

The Santa Rosa Police Department made history Tuesday, with the swearing-in of its first Latino chief of police and first female lieutenant.

Ray Navarro, the first Latino to lead the department, has spent his entire 27-year law enforcement career in Santa Rosa, working to combat gang violence and homelessness in the city.

“It’s very humbling … to be able to lead this organization in a community I’ve lived, worked and served in my entire life,” Navarro said.

The crowd of about 250 people who observed the promotions of Navarro, Lt. Jeneane Kucker and several other members of the department included at least five police chiefs, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, numerous retired officers, and family and friends.

During the 90-minute ceremony at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Navarro outlined his goals for the department along four themes: community, accountability, reflection and equity. He called Santa Rosa a “community policing department,” adding that he intends to promote engagement through social media and face-to-face meetings. He also highlighted the need for transparency to hold the department accountable and build trust within the community. While he said the department has come a long way, he acknowledged that there is still a lot of work to be done to improve its operations and relationship with the community.

Navarro replaced Hank Schreeder, who retired last month as chief. Navarro is the third consecutive chief chosen from within the department. He joined the department in 1992, and was promoted several times in his career, including to captain in 2015.

“Ray embodies what a community officer should be,” said Mayor Tom Schwedhelm during the ceremony. Schwedhelm is a former police chief himself, who was among those in the department who promoted Navarro throughout his career. “Five different leaders saw the talent and potential in Ray.”

The day marked another milestone for Santa Rosa, as Kucker was sworn in as the department’s first-ever female lieutenant.

Kucker began her law enforcement career in Salinas and joined the Santa Rosa Police Department about 20 years ago, serving as a domestic violence and sexual assault detective and school resource officer.

Kucker brought her two young elementary school-age sons to pin her new lieutenant’s badge on her uniform during the ceremony.

“I feel great — just being a role model for my kids and hopefully other women who want to go into law enforcement in the future,” Kucker said.

Tuesday was not the first time Kucker has broken barriers in her career; she also was the first and only female SWAT officer in Sonoma County. Now, she joins a small group of women who have risen above the rank of sergeant in Sonoma County policing agencies. While there have been a handful of others over the years, currently Kucker is one of only three in the county, along with Petaluma Police Department Deputy Chief Tara Salizzoni and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andrea Salas.

At the ceremony, Navarro also promoted Capt. Eric Litchfield, Lt. David Boettger and Sgt. Hector De Leon, and welcomed two new officers to the department. Navarro introduced his command staff to the crowd at the end of the event, stating that he wanted the community to know and recognize the officers serving them.

“Our vision is to be the standard of excellence in policing and I believe we’re heading in that direction,” Navarro said to the crowd.

