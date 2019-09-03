Coroner identifies fatal crash victim as Sebastopol woman

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 3, 2019, 9:35AM
A driver killed Friday in a crash west of Sebastopol on Highway 12 was identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office Monday as Kimberly Haynes Silva, 60.

The Sebastopol woman had been heading east into town on Highway 12 about 6 p.m. when she lost control on a curve near Watertrough Road, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

Silva had been speeding and couldn’t make the curve, deRutte said. Her Mitsubishi Montero ran straight off the rural highway into a cinder block wall that fronted a home. The SUV went through the wall and hit a large sycamore tree in the front yard.

She died in the impact.

The crash remains under investigation and the CHP is looking for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the crash and deRutte asked that anyone with information contact officers at 707‑588‑1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

