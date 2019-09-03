Does Joe Biden want to be running for president?

“How badly do you want to be president?” Joe Biden was asked after a recent speech in Prole, Iowa. The answer to such an inquiry would appear self-evident in the case of Biden, who began his running-for-president routine more than three decades ago; in other words, very badly, one would assume.

But the question, posed by a reporter, seemed to come at Biden as a bit of a curveball — a variant of the “Why do you want to be president?” riddle that CBS’ Roger Mudd famously stumped Ted Kennedy with 40 years ago. The former vice president paused.

“I think it’s really, really, really important that Donald Trump not be reelected,” Biden said, more of a rationale than answer. He then launched into a classic Biden roller derby of verbiage in which he listed all the reasons he found President Trump so distasteful. He landed on a question to himself.

“Could I die happily not having heard ‘Hail to the Chief’ play for me?” the Democratic front-runner asked. “Yeah, I could,” he said. “That’s not why I’m running.”

So why is he running? And is the singular nature of the opponent all it will take to convince voters that Biden really wants to be doing this right now — at this vicious moment in our politics and at this stage of his life?

Remarkably, after all this time, Biden stumbles to come up with a clear answer.

His use of Trump as a campaign mission statement might be a good enough reason, at least to win Biden the Democratic nomination in a large field where two other leading candidates — Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — appear to be splitting the progressive vote which would be less inclined to support him to begin with.

Biden’s campaign has been jackhammering home the premise that he is best suited to winning a general election against an incumbent who must not be reelected.

“He doesn’t think you need a revolution here,” said Anita Dunn, a Democratic media strategist working for the Biden campaign. His enterprise is built more on a strategic bet: that given the possibility of another four years of Trump, Democrats will gravitate to the familiar and reach for this stitched-up old teddy bear of a candidate.

“There is a situation where the electability argument within the context of this primary becomes self-perpetuating,” said Dan Pfeiffer, a Democratic strategist who served as a top campaign and White House aide to Barack Obama. “Everyone thinks Biden’s the most electable, therefore voters tell pollsters that he is more electable — and therefore more people think that, and it sort of all goes around the circle.”

Clearly, other candidates have far more identifiable “whys” attached to their enterprises. Supporters of Warren would readily point to her fight against a corrupt political system rigged in favor of moneyed interests. Supporters of Sanders have been hearing his protest against the scourge of economic inequality in America for decades. Supporters of Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would extol him — as he does himself — as a force for the generational change that Washington begs for.

Those are the rallying cries with which Biden’s “play it safe” selling point is competing. And as strong as that point might be, his superpower of perceived electability coexists with a lingering question about why, exactly, he has decided to jump back into this delirium pen.