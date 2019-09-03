Body of man who rammed Oakland airport fence found in bay

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 3, 2019, 9:29AM

OAKLAND — Authorities say they have found the body of a man who rammed a pickup through a perimeter gate at the Oakland Airport while fleeing from a sheriff's deputy.

Alameda County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said the body was discovered Monday about 4 miles from where the suspect plunged into the water.

Kelly tells the San Francisco Chronicle officials determined the man is the registered owner of a Chevrolet truck from Santa Cruz County that sheriff's deputies were chasing for a stop sign violation Sunday. His name has not been released.

Kelly says the pickup went down a service road, hit the gate, sped along the perimeter and at one point got onto a taxiway.

The man was last seen jumping into the bay.

Flights were no disrupted.

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

