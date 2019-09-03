Overnight Highway 101 closures start Tuesday evening near Healdsburg

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 3, 2019, 1:33PM
Motorists driving Highway 101 in northern Sonoma County over the next three nights will see a full closure of the roadway in both directions south of central Healdsburg so road crews can complete overnight pavement surface work leading to the Healdsburg Avenue overpass.

The work will run between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Tuesday and run through Friday morning. Commuters in both directions will be diverted to the South Healdsburg-Old Redwood Highway off-ramp and promptly back onto the highway at the nearest on-ramp, avoiding a detour through the city.

“It (sounds) much more alarming than it actually is,” said James Cameron, a Sonoma County Transportation Authority spokesman. “There will no effect to downtown Healdsburg on any of that. All of it will be self-contained.”

The work is supposed to remove a dip in the roadway surface leading to the overpass.

The grout-injection project was originally expected to get underway in November 2018 and be finished by this summer, but was held up for reasons that are not yet clear. Inquiries to Caltrans went unreturned Tuesday.

Contra Costa County-based Gordon N. Ball, Inc. was awarded the $1.4 million road construction contract in September 2018. The overnight closures will cease Friday morning, and the project is now anticipated to be finished by Oct. 1.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

