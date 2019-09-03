3 officers injured in San Jose melee; 2 suspects arrested

September 3, 2019, 10:05AM
LOS ANGELES — Three San Jose police officers were injured in a melee downtown as a large crowd approached them as they issued citations for drinking alcohol.

KPIX-TV reports Saturday that the large crowd "aggressively interfered" with the officers shortly before 2 a.m. One suspect was arrested after he was seeing running while holding a gun. Police used a Taser to apprehend another suspect who tried to run away.

The TV station reports that it took more than 60 officers to disperse the crowd. The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.

The San Jose Police Officers Association denounced the violence and called for national legislation to increase penalties on people who target law enforcement officers.

"Last night was just the latest example of what has become all too common in our country, criminals violently attacking police officers for just doing their jobs. Assaults on police officers are becoming more frequent, they are increasingly violent, and many times turn deadly for law enforcement officers," the union said in a statement Saturday.

