California advances crackdown on bogus vaccine exemptions

DON THOMPSON
ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 3, 2019, 5:04PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — California's state Assembly has approved legislation designed to crack down on doctors who sell fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccinations.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said immediately after Tuesday's vote that he will seek additional technical amendments effecting one of this legislative session's most hotly debated issues.

The bill by Democratic Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento would allow state public health officials to investigate doctors who grant more than five medical exemptions in a year and schools with vaccination rates of less than 95%.

Officials say lower rates erode the "community immunity" that limits measles outbreaks like those that reached their highest level in decades this year.

Opponents say the measure improperly interferes with doctor-patient relationships.

It passed the Assembly, 47-17.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine