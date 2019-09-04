Two Santa Rosa men arrested on suspicion of selling meth, heroin

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on suspicion of selling meth and heroin in Santa Rosa Saturday night.

At about 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy pulled over a car with a suspended registration on Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa, the Sheriff’s Office said. The driver, who officials later identified as 37-year-old Miguel Gonzalez of Santa Rosa, became argumentative, causing more deputies to respond.

One of the deputies recognized the passenger of the car as 30-year-old Nathan Hines of Santa Rosa. The deputy determined Hines was on probation, which included a clause that allowed law enforcement officials to search him and the car.

The deputies searched Hines, and found a methamphetamine pipe and a small amount of heroin. When they searched the car, deputies found about 79 grams of meth, 22 grams of heroin and 1 gram of cocaine. They also found about $8,100 in cash and supplies often used to package and sell drugs, such as a scale and baggies, the office said.

Both suspects were booked into Sonoma County Jail. Gonzalez was booked on felony charges of possession of and transportation of heroin for sale and conspiracy. Hines was booked on felony charges of possession of and transportation of heroin and methamphetamine for sale, conspiracy, committing a felony while out on bail and a misdemeanor violation of probation.

The men were each released Sunday on $50,000 bail.

