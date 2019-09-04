Fire at Healdsburg home under control

Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire at a house in Healdsburg on Tuesday night, according to an emergency dispatcher.

Redcom received multiple reports of a structure on fire near Sherman and Johnson streets in Healdsburg about 7:43 p.m., the dispatcher said.

Healdsburg firefighters reported that they could see flames through the home’s roof. They upgraded the fire to a second alarm, causing several other departments to respond, including Cal Fire, Geyserville Fire Department and Cloverdale Fire Department.

Firefighters declared the fire under control about 8:14 p.m., with no reported injuries. Firefighters were still on the scene Tuesday night to ensure the building was entirely extinguished.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire was not immediately clear Tuesday night.