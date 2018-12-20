A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after losing control of his speeding car on Highway 12 on Wednesday night, causing it to jump the median and strike a vehicle going in the opposite direction.
A passenger inside the speeding car, Yolanda Crose, 42, of Santa Rosa, suffered significant internal injuries as a result of the crash, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said. Crose was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, she added.
The collision was reported to police at about 9:16 p.m. on Highway 12 near Streamside Drive, authorities said. The suspect, identified as Jared Cadwell, 39, was driving a silver Mercury west above the speed limit when he lost control of the vehicle, police said.
The car jumped over a median and continued onto east Highway 12, where it struck a blue Volkswagen driven by Suryaja Shashank, 50, of Santa Rosa. Both Shashank and Cadwell received cuts and bruises from the collision, but only Cadwell was sent to the hospital before being booked into jail.
A test showed Cadwell had a blood-alcohol level almost twice over the legal limit, Gloeckner said. Cadwell referred to Crose as his wife while speaking to officers.