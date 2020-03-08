Community comes together for Kenwood School

Subscribe

March 8, 2020, 1:33AM
In Sonoma Valley on Friday evening, a small country school exhibited its gratitude and pride in grand fashion.

At Kenwood School’s 20th annual Big Heart reception and awards ceremony at Deerfield Ranch Winery, a community came together to celebrate the grade school it treasures and to thank some of the people essential to the school’s vitality.

The Kenwood Education Foundation hosted the event, which began with the offering of a glass of bubbly. Guests explored the winery’s caves and enjoyed appetizers by Kenwood School chef Diana Wolfe and her husband, Jeff Jackson.

There was original, local art to inspect, some of it available for sale.

The leisurely mingling, tasting and visiting led to the presentation of Big Heart awards to people who have given of themselves, their energy and their resources to the benefit of Kenwood and its school.

Honored on Friday were Sonoma Valley community leaders and contributors Julie and Tom Atwood, supporters of both Kenwood and Dunbar schools Mary and Peter Klabunde, and highly active Kenwood School parent Cynthia Coleman.

The Kenwood Education Foundation has since 1999 raised dollars for programs and aspects of education at Kenwood School that, minus those funds, might not exist and surely would not thrive. Those include art, music, physical education, the library, the computer lab, the culinary program, preschool, classroom aides and the “Cougar Club” after-school program.

