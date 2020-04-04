Subscribe

Santa Rosa nurse practitioner continues work with homeless, undocumented during pandemic

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 4, 2020, 3:17PM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Jennifer Ammons looks at the picture of her grandmother, Ida Johnson, on her bedside table every morning.

Johnson was a nurse and was born in Sweden in the 1880s. In the early 1900s picture, later touched up with color, she’s wearing a late Victorian-era nurse’s uniform: light blue dress with puffed sleeves, white nursing cap, high collar and apron.

Ammons’ mom, born in the 1920s, took after Johnson, becoming Dr. Deborah Johnson, a pioneer as one of few female doctors in the time period.

That heritage is one of the first things Ammons thinks about each morning when she rises for work, before she puts on her scrubs or dons her pendant necklace symbolizing her 20 years as a nurse with St. Joseph Health.

“It’s in me to do what I do — I love what I do,” Ammons said. “And caring for people I really feel is just part of my heritage. They were such beautiful, wonderful caregivers their whole lives.”

Since 1997, Ammons has served as a nurse practitioner with St. Joseph’s Memorial Mobile Clinic, a four-person team of health care providers that serves undocumented and, new in the past few years, homeless populations in Sonoma County.

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Ammons has spent most mornings thinking about how to get her hands on thermometers or COVID-19 test kits for her patients. She has added stops as her homeless clients are spread into hotel rooms for more social distancing, and she’s doing her best to answer questions and dispel fear.

Through it all, she’s trying her best to keep herself healthy, including wearing a mask and gloves when she normally wouldn’t.

“I want to be healthy — to continue to provide care,” Ammons said. “They rely on us to come out and take care of them.”

Ammons’ route to mobile health work was circuitous, but in the end it made sense.

Born in Burlingame, a city of 30,000 people south of the San Francisco International Airport with an outsized portion of the Bay Area shoreline, Ammons would attend nursing school at the University of San Francisco.

She later obtained her master’s in nursing from Sonoma State University, after working on everything from liver and kidney transplant units to cystic fibrosis and neurological rehabilitation.

But she also did an internship with the mobile health clinic, and it took her back to high school, when her mom encouraged her to do medical mission trips with Amigos de las Americas.

She taught first aid and did vision screenings in Venezuela. She built latrines and taught oral rehydration therapy in Paraguay, and she went hut to hut in the barrios of the Dominican Republic providing immunizations for measles, mumps and rubella as well as polio.

“Those experiences — going to Latin American countries and living in that primitive lifestyle — that made me comfortable providing health care with simple means,” Ammons said.

With St. Joseph’s Mobile Medical Clinic, Ammons said she has become a sort of MacGyver. She uses plastic bags, or latex gloves with the fingers cut out, to keep wounds clean and dry. She packs Elmer’s glue in her medical bag.

“It helps take out slivers,” she said. “You just kind of come up with what you can.”

Her husband of 20 years, Donavon, her 15-year-old son, also named Donavon, and her 18-year-old daughter, Lindsey, all think of her more as the family doctor.

That extends to friends, too, Lindsey said. She laughed about the fact that her friends will call or text to get her mom’s opinion. They’ll even text photos, said Lindsey, a freshman at Michigan State University who’s making do spending the second half of her inaugural college year back home with her mom and dad.

Lindsey said the family doesn’t worry too much about Ammons in her day-to-day work, but they “definitely” think she’s a hero.

“One hundred percent,” Lindsey said. “She’s a superhero.”

Ammons is quick to deputize other superheroes — health care workers, grocery store employees and other essential workers who are braving this new world together.

She touts her team members, too: medical assistants Jackie Williams, Jessica Quintal and Juanita Gonsalves.

“I feel like we’re all out there as a team doing what we can,” she said. “I feel so proud to live in Sonoma County, because we are such a community of heroes. Everyone here is a hero to me. You could make a book.”

The St. Joseph’s Mobile Medical Clinic has served tens of thousands of patients during Ammons’ 23-year career, which she has shared with other nurse practitioners and medical assistants.

On Tuesday morning, Ammons was at The Rose, a downtown Santa Rosa homeless shelter for women and families, and she checked on two people with fevers, including one with a new cough and a sore throat. It’s the first inkling of coronavirus symptoms she’s encountered.

Ammons spent weeks calling the public health department in Sonoma County seeking COVID-19 test kits, but began administering them Thursday morning.

Ammons also needs medical-grade thermometers, but she learned Tuesday that her order was still four weeks out. So she had her staff on the phone Tuesday with area clinics to see about borrowing some for the time being, Ammons said.

Amid the rise of coronavirus, Ammons’ morning routine also has changed, and it has taken on new meaning.

Now, most mornings, Ammons takes inventory. How is she feeling? How’s her energy level? Does she have a cough?

Her glance at Grandma lingers a little longer, and even getting dressed feels more … important.

“I put on my scrubs and I say, ‘OK, let’s do this,’ ” Ammons said. “I feel like we’re part of ‘The Avengers’ — we’re all superheroes going out there.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

