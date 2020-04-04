Local grocers risk health to keep Sonoma County fed

Dean McNeany has a well-rehearsed drill when he comes home from work each day.

“My wife is so on top of me,” McNeany said. “I strip in the garage. I wipe everything down, food-wise, in the garage. I have a fridge out there, so I’ll put the food in it. I’m not re-wearing stuff. I’ve got a bag of laundry out there. I mean, it’s down to my shoes.”

McNeany, 61, isn’t a firefighter or nurse or ambulance driver, not someone you would consider a “first responder.” He works at Pacific Market in Santa Rosa’s Town and Country Shopping Center.

But grocery store employees are very much on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Day in, day out, they subject themselves to the sort of physical proximity and repetitive package handling that would make most people blanch these days, all to deliver the raw materials of our survival — milk and eggs, wine and avocados, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper.

“I couldn’t feel any prouder of my employees as of right now,” said Victor Soares, who owns the Grocery Outlet in Rohnert Park. “For lack of a better analogy, they’re like the Navy SEALs of the grocery business. They’ve done their jobs, and they’ve gone above and beyond.”

Grocers as heroes? Maybe they were all along.

Certainly, in the days just before and after Sonoma County’s original stay-at-home order, when frenzied shoppers packed the stores and items flew off the shelves, a lot of people realized just how important their local market is, and not just in a pragmatic sense. Grocery stores are still the connective tissue of modern life.

This pandemic has forced store workers into an uncomfortable calculation. They value their customers, and they need their paychecks. They also worry about acquiring the coronavirus at work and bringing it into their homes.

The concern is justified. Los Angeles magazine wrote on March 30 that at least four grocery store workers across the LA metropolis had tested positive. That same day, the San Jose Mercury News reported two cases among supermarket clerks in San Jose.

Denise Silva understands the situation. She has a 90-year-old mother, and one of her adult sons is asthmatic and living with a pregnant partner.

“I don’t get to see my family,” said Silva, who has worked at Molsberry’s Market in Larkfield-Wikiup for 18½ years. “I’m in the public too much. I can’t take that chance.”

Supermarkets have enacted a range of tactics to protect their staff, like providing gloves and masks and hanging Plexiglas shields in front of cash registers. But there is no way to fully defend grocery clerks from a virus. They spend too much time among their fellow humans.

“We’re a small store,” McNeany said. “Five aisles wide. Ceilings low. You don’t know how much the fresh air means to me.”

It’s scarier for the percentage of grocery workers who are over 60 or have respiratory conditions. Lynn (not her real name; her employer, Whole Foods, which was hit with a one-day worker walkout Tuesday, did not allow employees to speak to the media) falls into that latter category. Her allergies cause asthma-like symptoms. But she hasn’t missed a day of work. Lynn knows there is risk, but she feels that opposite tug, the one pulling her toward the customers who rely on her store for everything from dinner to cleaning products to pretty flowers.