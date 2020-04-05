Meals on Wheels volunteers respond to increased demand amid coronavirus pandemic

Jim McLaughlin takes his time when he makes deliveries for Sonoma County’s largest Meals on Wheels program.

“I’m a very talkative kind of guy, and so I think I take longer to do my route than most of the drivers,” he said with a laugh. “I enjoy it. I’ve always been into volunteering.”

McLaughlin, 60, started volunteering for the Council on Aging’s meal program about three years ago, a little while after he retired. He delivers meals to about 25 people on his Rincon Valley route each Friday — many of whom are the same clients he’s worked with since he first started. And on Wednesday, he started filling in for another driver to cover the same route as well.

The program typically serves about 2,000 senior citizens a year, delivering meals to clients who are isolated or homebound throughout the county, Council on Aging President and Chief Executive Officer Marrianne McBride said. But since Sonoma County issued a stay-at-home order on March 17 in the hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus, roughly 30 more people each day have asked to be added to the program, McBride said.

Before the pandemic, drivers would deliver meals to anywhere between 600 to 1,000 people a day. Now, they’re now serving an additional 300 customers — and that number continues to climb, McBride said.

Some volunteers are in the high-risk category for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and so are unable to make their deliveries right now. But many others have offered to step up to meet the need — there are about 300 volunteers working for the Meals on Wheels program, McBride said.

“There’s been no shortage of people willing to volunteer, which is pretty darn incredible because it puts them at risk as well,” she said. “But everyone’s practicing COVID-safe meal delivery, and we’re keeping our clients safe.”

Drivers wear gloves and masks to protect themselves and their clients from the virus. They knock on their clients’ doors and set the meal down before backing up 6 feet — that way they can still make sure their clients are able to answer the door while practicing social distancing.

“In different times, it is very common that we’ll have a Meals on Wheels delivery driver who takes out the garbage or changes a lightbulb or lingers for five minutes to stay and talk,” McBride said, adding that the program is usually much more than a meal. “But given the situation right now … we’re limiting the exposure as much as we can.”

Even still, McLaughlin has been trying to lift his clients’ spirits when he makes his rounds. He’s noticed how worried many of his clients have been about the pandemic, so — while keeping a 6-foot distance — he asks them how they’re doing and if there’s anything he can do to help. A lot of clients don’t see or interact with many people during the day, and appreciate the conversation.

“At least half of the value of what I do is just talking to the people,” he said. “It’s far more than just the meals.”

On Wednesday, he handed out candy bars to his clients and even brought his dog, Amanda, along on his deliveries.