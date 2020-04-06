Sonoma County government budget facing economic fallout from coronavirus

Precisely 10 years ago, Sonoma County confronted a budgetary shortfall of enormous proportions.

In April 2010, County leaders made hard choices to carve 10% from the general fund to maintain a balanced budget and keep at least some level of services running. Sonoma County faced staggering unemployment levels ­— above 10% — during the Great Recession. Mortgages fell like dominoes as foreclosures hit 40 per week during the worst of it.

And at the county’s largest employer, the Sonoma County government, nearly 600 people lost their jobs amid the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression.

Ten years later, businesses are closed and residents are cloistered at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. The toll on the economy — on jobs and business and lives — and the subsequent impact on government coffers and services is just now being sketched in rough outlines.

But it’s going to be bad, leaders say, an echo from the past.

“Absolutely; there’s no way it couldn’t be,” said Shirlee Zane, the senior incumbent on the Board of Supervisors who governed through the Great Recession. “We’ve got businesses shuttered. Some will probably never reopen.”

A decade after that downturn, Sonoma County officials are looking to that experience to hone their response to another potentially dire fiscal reality stemming from shuttered businesses, high unemployment and subsequent hits to the county’s sales and property tax revenues as a result.

While county leaders grapple with the public health crisis and burgeoning economic fallout, the drumbeat of the county’s regular business continues. There are meetings to attend, albeit virtually, and decisions to be made.

“We’re all learning to do things differently, remotely,” said Susan Gorin, Board of Supervisors chairwoman. “This is part of how we need to lead in the age of COVID-19.”

A new age, a new process

Sonoma County has 3,270 employees working amid the coronavirus pandemic, including 1,530 working from home, according to an internal email obtained by The Press Democrat.

The number, representing about 75% of the county’s total workforce, nearly matches the bare-bones staffing levels that remained after the worst of the Great Recession’s toll on county budgets.

Those employees are doing work mandated by law or considered critical by top county leaders. These workers, to use a now-ubiquitous phrase, are essential.

Christina Rivera, deputy county administrator for Sonoma County, said the criteria used to decide which employees are needed now will play into the county’s arithmetic for potential future cuts, as the county sections off workers into essential, critical and discretionary categories.

“That is something we’ll be relying on,” Rivera said. “It gets revisited every day through the lens of essential services.”

Rivera has been with the county for 24 years, and has spent the past 12 years as assistant county administrator overseeing the annual budget process. She is already starting to dig into data from the Great Recession to forecast the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the county budget.

“Perhaps some data in our most recent fiscal crisis can help us understand how our revenues may behave,” Rivera said.