Navy aircraft carrier Capt. Brett Crozier tests positive for coronavirus

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 5, 2020, 10:33AM
Brett Crozier, the Santa Rosa-reared Navy captain relieved of his command Thursday for the widely distributed pleas he wrote for action to protect his crew from COVID-19, has himself tested positive for the disease and is in quarantine.

The diagnosis, first reported by the New York Times, was confirmed by his family Sunday morning.

“He has told us he is OK,” said his mother, Gina Crozier, a Santa Rosa child and family counselor.

Crozier, who has been widely hailed for his actions to safeguard his crew, is among more than 100 sailors from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt who’ve tested positive for the viral infection behind the global pandemic.

The commander began exhibiting symptoms before he was removed from the warship on Thursday at a U.S. naval base on Guam, the New York Times reported, citing two unnamed Naval Academy classmates close to Crozier and his family.

Crozier was cheered by his crew as he departed the ship, with videos posted to social media showing sailors hailing the departing captain as he walked down the gangplank. Many chanted, “Captain Crozier! Captain Crozier!”

Thomas Modly, acting secretary of the Navy, said he lost confidence in Crozier’s ability to command the ship after Crozier sent a letter pleading for help on an unclassified email system to 20 to 30 people. He said Crozier rightly wrote to superiors to seek an decisive response to contain the spread of coronavirus among his crew of nearly 5,000, but that Crozier erred by sharing copies of the memo outside the chain of command.

“In sending it out pretty broadly, he did not take care to ensure that it couldn’t be leaked,” Modly told reporters. “And that’s part of his responsibility.”

The nearly 1,100-foot-long Nimitz-class carrier is docked at the mouth of Apra Harbor on Guam, a Pacific U.S. island territory. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there were 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among sailors aboard the aircraft carrier, and that more than half of the ship had been tested. So far there have been no hospitalizations.

In Crozier’s extraordinary letter, reported first by the San Francisco Chronicle, Crozier wrote that the virus was spreading aboard and pleaded for “decisive action” to remove and isolate more than 4,000 sailors.

Crozier has not spoken publicly about the letter or his dismissal as the ship’s commander.

Foreign Policy magazine reported Friday that a source said Navy officials felt blindsided by Crozier’s widely quoted letter because the captain had been assured during two phone calls earlier in the week that his crew would be cared for.

“Crozier was given Modly’s personal cellphone number to raise further concerns, the source added, but there was no contact between the captain and Navy brass between that time and when Crozier’s letter was sent by email to higher-ups and some crew,” Foreign Policy reported.

Modly told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday, “I think sort of most disappointing to me is that I had set up a direct line to him that if he felt that anything, way before his letter was written, that if he felt anything wasn’t going well and he needed help, that he could reach out to me directly. And he did not do that.”

Across the country, lawmakers and citizens have demanded Crozier’s reinstatement as skipper of the Theodore Roosevelt. Leading Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee condemned the stripping of his command.

They wrote, “While Captain Crozier clearly went outside the chain of command, his dismissal at this critical moment — as the Sailors aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt are confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic — is a destabilizing move that will likely put our service members at greater risk and jeopardize our fleet’s readiness.

“The COVID pandemic presents a set of new challenges and there is much we still do not know. Captain Crozier was justifiably concerned about the health and safety of his crew, but he did not handle the immense pressure appropriately.

“However, relieving him of his command is an overreaction. Throwing the commanding officer overboard without a thorough investigation is not going to solve the growing crisis aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt.”

The most successful of several online change.org petitions seeking his return as skipper has collected more than 235,000 signatures.

On Guam, about 1,000 crew members have been evacuated from the aircraft carrier. Some have been moved to a makeshift gym, others to hotel rooms.

Navy officials have said that though Crozier was removed as captain of one the world’s largest and most lethal warships, he will not be discharged or demoted.

Crozier grew up in Santa Rosa and graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1988. He knew what he wanted to do with his as the theater lights came up after a screening in his hometown of the 1986 box office hit, “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise as a carrier-based Navy fighter.

He attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and following graduation from the academy in 1992, trained to fly the Seahawk helicopter, then the F/A-18 Hornet fighter. He earned a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College in 2007 and completed Nuclear Power School in 2014.

From 2014 to 2016, Crozier served as executive officer of the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan.

He received his first command in mid-2017 as captain of amphibious command ship the Blue Ridge, flagship of the U.S. 7th Fleet and the oldest operational ship in the Navy.

Among the awards he has received are the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and various unit commendations.

Last Nov. 1, the crew of the carrier Theodore Roosevelt, nicknamed “Big Stick” in tribute to the U.S. Cavalry Volunteer Rough Rider and 26th U.S. president, gathered on the flight deck to welcome Crozier as their new captain.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

