Navy aircraft carrier Capt. Brett Crozier tests positive for coronavirus

Brett Crozier, the Santa Rosa-reared Navy captain relieved of his command Thursday for the widely distributed pleas he wrote for action to protect his crew from COVID-19, has himself tested positive for the disease and is in quarantine.

The diagnosis, first reported by the New York Times, was confirmed by his family Sunday morning.

“He has told us he is OK,” said his mother, Gina Crozier, a Santa Rosa child and family counselor.

Crozier, who has been widely hailed for his actions to safeguard his crew, is among more than 100 sailors from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt who’ve tested positive for the viral infection behind the global pandemic.

The commander began exhibiting symptoms before he was removed from the warship on Thursday at a U.S. naval base on Guam, the New York Times reported, citing two unnamed Naval Academy classmates close to Crozier and his family.

Crozier was cheered by his crew as he departed the ship, with videos posted to social media showing sailors hailing the departing captain as he walked down the gangplank. Many chanted, “Captain Crozier! Captain Crozier!”

Thomas Modly, acting secretary of the Navy, said he lost confidence in Crozier’s ability to command the ship after Crozier sent a letter pleading for help on an unclassified email system to 20 to 30 people. He said Crozier rightly wrote to superiors to seek an decisive response to contain the spread of coronavirus among his crew of nearly 5,000, but that Crozier erred by sharing copies of the memo outside the chain of command.

“In sending it out pretty broadly, he did not take care to ensure that it couldn’t be leaked,” Modly told reporters. “And that’s part of his responsibility.”

The nearly 1,100-foot-long Nimitz-class carrier is docked at the mouth of Apra Harbor on Guam, a Pacific U.S. island territory. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there were 155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among sailors aboard the aircraft carrier, and that more than half of the ship had been tested. So far there have been no hospitalizations.

In Crozier’s extraordinary letter, reported first by the San Francisco Chronicle, Crozier wrote that the virus was spreading aboard and pleaded for “decisive action” to remove and isolate more than 4,000 sailors.

Crozier has not spoken publicly about the letter or his dismissal as the ship’s commander.

Foreign Policy magazine reported Friday that a source said Navy officials felt blindsided by Crozier’s widely quoted letter because the captain had been assured during two phone calls earlier in the week that his crew would be cared for.

“Crozier was given Modly’s personal cellphone number to raise further concerns, the source added, but there was no contact between the captain and Navy brass between that time and when Crozier’s letter was sent by email to higher-ups and some crew,” Foreign Policy reported.

Modly told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday, “I think sort of most disappointing to me is that I had set up a direct line to him that if he felt that anything, way before his letter was written, that if he felt anything wasn’t going well and he needed help, that he could reach out to me directly. And he did not do that.”