(1 of ) (Left): Mobile homes in the Journey's End park off Mendocino Aveniue in Santa Rosa on Oct. 10, 2017, right after the Tubbs fire. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD) (Right): Journey's End park almost one year later on Sept. 24, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(2 of ) (Left) Damage to the Larkfield/Wikiup area caused by the Tubbs fire. Photo taken Oct. 10, 2017. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD) (Right) Larkfield almost a year later, in a photo taken Sept. 24, 2018. (KENT PORTER/ PD)
(3 of ) A Fountaingrove home in the Fir Ridge neighborhood, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(4 of ) A home being rebuilt in the Fir Ridge neighborhood of Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(5 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(6 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, bordered by Millbrook and Parkgarden Drive. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(7 of ) Crown Hill Drive in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(8 of ) The Crown Hill neighborhood in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(9 of ) Damage to Cardinal Newman High School caused by the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa, CA. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Cardinal Newman High School, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(11 of ) Homes on Sky Farm Drive in the middle of the frame is decimated, as is the rest of Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(12 of ) The backside of Skyfarm Drive in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(13 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(14 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(15 of ) Mobile homes in the Journey's End park off Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa caused by the Tubbs fire. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Journey's End Mobile Home Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(17 of ) Near the top of Skyfarm Drive in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(18 of ) Skyfarm in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(19 of ) Burned homes along Paxton Place and Rincon Ridge Drive in Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa. ( Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, left and Fountaingrove Parkway on the right, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(21 of ) Santa Rosa Fire Department's Station 5 in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, destroyed by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(22 of ) Santa Rosa Fire Deartment station 5 in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(23 of ) Orchard Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(24 of ) Mobile homes being moved in to razed lots at Orchard Mobile Home Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(25 of ) Key sight Technologies damage from the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(26 of ) Keysight Technologies in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(27 of ) Paradise Ridge winery in Fountaingrove, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017 in Santa Rosa, burned by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(28 of ) Paradise Ridge winery in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(29 of ) Destroyed homes in the Larkfield/Wikiup area caused by the Tubbs fire. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) Larkfield, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(31 of ) Damage to the Larkfield/Wikiup area caused by the Tubbs fire. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Mark West Springs Road splits Larkfield, with Old Redwood Highway, bottom, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(33 of ) The Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa was devastated by the Tubbs fire early Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (JOHN BURGESS/ PD)
(34 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(35 of ) Devastation of the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa caused by the Tubbs fire. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Coffey Park looking west Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 201818
(37 of ) Coffey Park in Santa Rosa, Wednesday Oct. 25, 2017, damaged by the Tubbs fire. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(38 of ) Hopper Ave, top at Coffey Lane, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(39 of ) The Dogwood Drive area east of Coffey Park was nearly obliterated save for a few homes bordering Banyan Street and Banyan Place, bottom, razed by the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Photograph taken October 25, 2017. Hopper Lane is to the right. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2017
(40 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(41 of ) The Brighton Drive area of Larkfield, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(42 of ) The Crown Hill neighborhood in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(43 of ) St. Andrews Drive in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(44 of ) Skyfarm in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(45 of ) Fountaingrove Parkway, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(46 of ) Flintwood Drive at Aaron Drive, in Hidden Valley, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(47 of ) Varenna, bottom, and Villa Capri (being rebuilt) in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(48 of ) The Southridge Drive area of Fountaingrove, bottom, Fir Ridge on the top right at left is Cross Creek and Skyfarm, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(49 of ) Cleared homesites on either side of Fountaingrove Parkway, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(50 of ) Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(51 of ) The Crown Hill neighborhood in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(52 of ) The Crown Hill neighborhood in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(53 of ) Footings are poured for a rebuild on Sage Hill Place in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(54 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(55 of ) Cross creek in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(56 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(57 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(58 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(59 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(60 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(61 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(62 of ) Hopper Ave. in Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(63 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(64 of ) Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(65 of ) Hopper Ave. middle, bisects Coffey Park, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018