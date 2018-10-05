Read all of the PD's fire anniversary coverage here

Sonoma County was forever changed by the 2017 October wildfires.

As the grapes were coming off the vines, the Tubbs and Nuns fires ravaged Sonoma County destroying 5,319 homes and taking 24 lives.

Aerial photos taken shortly after the fires began, reveal entire neighborhoods reduced to ash and beloved landmarks gone.

Nearly a year later, the rubble has been cleared and structures are beginning to pop up in devastated neighborhoods.

Click through the gallery above to see the transformation.

